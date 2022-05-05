Killamarsh: Trial for man accused of murdering mum and children postponed

Terri Harris (bottom left) and her children John Paul Bennett (top left) and Lacey Bennett (bottom right) were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent (top right)

The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman and three children has been postponed.

Terri Harris, 35, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett, his 11-year-old sister Lacey Bennett and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, were found dead at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire on 19 September.

Damien Bendall is charged with four counts of murder and one count of rape.

His trial was due to start on 9 May but is now expected to begin in October.

Damien Bendall is charged with four counts of murder and accused of raping 11-year-old Lacey

Mr Bendall, 32, also of Chandos Crescent, appeared at the hearing at the Old Bailey by video-link from Wakefield Prison.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a potential new trial date from 4 October at Derby Crown Court, to be confirmed later.

Bendall was further remanded into custody.

