Amber Valley election results: Tories hold with increased majority
- Published
The Conservatives have held on to Amber Valley Borough Council, increasing their majority.
The party gained two seats, strengthening its hold on the authority it took from Labour in 2021, with a total of 30 councillors.
Greens also gained two seats, bringing their total to three councillors at the expense of Labour who have now been reduced to 11.
Turnout for the election in the Derbyshire council was 33 per cent.
This year for the final time the council elected one third of its seats, with 15 out of 45 up for grabs. Next year, all 45 seats will be contested.
The current make up is 30 Conservatives, 11 Labour, three Green and one independent.
Nigel Mills, Conservative MP for Amber Valley, previously called for the Prime Minister to resign over his lockdown party fine, a stance which the local party believes helped them gain support.
"I'm glad that my local candidates think that helped them," Mr Mills said. "I hope it re-focussed the election on local issues, local councils, and local councillor performances.
"It seemed to work - we are leaving here tonight with more [Conservative] councillors than we came with and I don't think anybody really expected that on a night like this."
