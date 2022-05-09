Appeal to find vans stolen from Derbyshire addresses
- Published
Police have released images of two Ford Transit vans that were stolen within the space of three days.
Derbyshire Police said the first vehicle - with R010 on the number plate - was taken from Harehill Crescent, Wingerworth, overnight on 31 March.
The second was stolen from North Street, Clay Cross, on the morning of 2 April and had MA13 on the number plate.
Anyone who has seen the vehicles or has information about them has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.