Somercotes: Five men deny murdering man found hurt in street
Five men have denied murdering a man who was found injured in a street.
Peshang Sleman and Ibrahim Takmary were found hurt near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Derbyshire, on 25 November after police were called to a disturbance.
They were both taken to hospital and Mr Sleman was later pronounced dead.
Danyaal Panahi, Herish Zandi, Mohammed Rasulli, Sam Mohazeri and Mohamad Shekak all pleaded not guilty to murder at Derby Crown Court on Monday.
All five also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Takmary.
Mr Panahi, 22, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, Mr Mohazeri, 25, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, Mr Shekak, 20, of City Road, Sheffield, and Mr Zandi, 30, and Mr Rasulli, 32, both of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, were remanded back into custody.
They are due to stand trial on 8 June and also attend a pre-trial hearing on 16 May.
