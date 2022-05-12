Cherry Tree House care home rated inadequate over safety
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A residential care home has said it plans to challenge inspectors over a report that rated its safety procedures and leadership inadequate.
Cherry Tree House, in Clowne, Derbyshire, provides care for adults who need nursing or personal care.
Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) went to the home in January and said there were widespread and significant leadership shortages.
A spokesperson for the home said they were "extremely disappointed".
The CQC report, which has just been published, said the home had also been rated inadequate for leadership at its previous inspection.
"The rating for this key question has remained inadequate," the report stated.
"This meant there were widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership.
"Leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care."
The report said records of restraint were not fully completed with required information, placing people at risk of unnecessary or disproportionate treatment.
Medicines were not safely managed, with gaps in the recording of the administration of medicines.
It added risk strategies failed to protect people and staff from harm.
The home is run by Lime Tree Care Ltd.
A spokesperson for the organisation said they were "extremely disappointed to read the CQC's report".
"We do not accept the report accurately reflects the quality of care we deliver at Cherry Tree House," he said.
"The CQC did not observe poor care. The inspectors' judgements were based on some minor historical errors in documentation and ignored the improvements that had been implemented by the new management team."
He added CQC inspections had become a "document-led process with an absolute disregard for the quality of care delivered and the outcomes for people who use the service" and added some information, such as the number of residents, was not correct.
He said the organisation was challenging the report, adding: "Like many care home providers, we feel extremely let down by the CQC, who provided no support to us during the pandemic".
The CQC was contacted for a response.
