Appeal after man assaulted by boys in Chesterfield park
- Published
Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was assaulted in a park.
Derbyshire Police said it happened between 19:00 and 19:30 BST on 3 May, around the main bandstand at Queen's Park in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.
The man told officers he was punched, spat at, verbally abused and had items thrown at him.
The victim was left with injuries including cuts and bruising to his eye and face, the force added.
It is believed the boys were about 16 years old, or older, and were wearing tracksuits at the time.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police.
