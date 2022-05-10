A52 crash: Inquests open after pedestrian and motorcyclist killed
- Published
Inquests into the deaths of a pedestrian and a motorcyclist who died after a crash have been opened.
Derby Coroner's Court opened hearings for Jeanette Lord, 56, and Conleth Grant, 58, who died after the crash on the A52 in Ashbourne in March.
The court heard a cause of death has not yet been confirmed for pedestrian Ms Lord, from Ashbourne.
Motorcyclist Mr Grant, from Nottinghamshire, died from head injuries, the court heard.
Coroner Louise Pinder immediately adjourned both hearings to allow police to complete their investigation and for a full post-mortem examination report to be written.
Ms Lord lived in Derbyshire and was a teaching assistant at All Saints School in Denstone, Uttoxeter.
Mr Grant, a manager in a legal firm, was taken to Queen's Medical Centre after the crash but died of his injuries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.