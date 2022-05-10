Heanor: Two arrests after nine fires started in an hour
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
Two people have been arrested after firefighters were called to a nine fires in an hour in a Derbyshire town.
All of the blazes were reported between 04:07 BST and 05:07 in Heanor on Tuesday.
They included four vehicles, a building, a shed, a wheelie bin and garden gate, another wheelie bin and a fire in the open.
A 35-year-old man and 30-year-old woman remain in custody after being detained on suspicion of arson, police said.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fires were started in Park Street, Nelson Street, Kingsway, Broadway, Stainsby Avenue and Ilkeston Road.
It said members of the local Community Safety Partnership would be in the town's Market Place on Thursday to offer reassurance to members of the public.
Lee Williams, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We know people living in the Heanor area will be concerned following the attendance of fire crews at nine separate fires in the early hours of this morning.
"We are working with our partners as a matter of priority to tackle anti-social behaviour in Heanor."
Det Insp Lyndsey Curtis, from Derbyshire Police, said: "We would like to offer reassurance to the residents of Heanor that an investigation is under way into these incidents
"We are very keen to hear from anyone who has private CCTV installed in the areas of Park Street, Nelson Street, Kingsway, Broadway, Stainsby Avenue and Ilkeston Road."
