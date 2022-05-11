Duckmanton: Cash machine targeted in petrol station burglary
- Published
Burglars stole money from a cash machine during a raid at a petrol station.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to the Co-operative store in Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, shortly after 00:00 BST on Wednesday.
The force has appealed for anyone with information on the burglary or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
There are no reports of anyone being injured.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.