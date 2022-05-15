Derby river nature reserve backed by charity partnership
- Published
A wildlife charity and council is to oversee the development of a nature reserve in Derby.
Derwent Meadows Nature Reserve, off Raynesway, has been taken on a 99-year lease by the city council.
The authority has also agreed a 10-year partnership with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to manage the area for the benefit of wildlife and people.
It will see improved wildlife habitats and greater public access to the River Derwent, officials said.
Community projects
The 60-acre reserve was first created as part of the construction of Derby Commercial Park in 2007.
Now organisers said it is set to become the next link in a chain of rewilding spreading across Derby, including Allestree Park, a 130-hectare site named as Derby's largest urban park and the city's biggest Local Nature Reserve.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust's plan is to improve the biodiversity by clearing overgrown areas, improving the wetlands and creating new habitats to encourage as many species as possible, including installing bat and bird boxes.
The trust will also work with the local community, offering opportunities for helping improve the habitats by volunteering and working with local schools, groups and young people in the area.
Lisa Witham, head of wilder communities at the trust, said: "We are thrilled to have such a fantastic opportunity to work with local communities and build on our rewilding and wellbeing programmes.
"This site is a haven for wildlife in such as busy industrial location, helping build nature corridors through Derby and also to ensure wildlife and wild places are available to everyone."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.