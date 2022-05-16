Police appeal after robber absconds from Derbyshire prison
A robber serving a life sentence has absconded from an open prison.
Police said Greggor Grey - who uses the aliases Moses Blake, McGreggor Gray and Marcus Osbourne - left HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, on Sunday.
The 42-year-old has links to the Leicester and Birmingham areas and is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact Derbyshire police.
