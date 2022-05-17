Derby City Council to sell ex-Rolls-Royce site for housing development
By Sonia Kataria and Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
The city council has agreed to sell a former Rolls-Royce site to allow more than 400 new homes to be built in Derby.
Planning permission for the development on the Marble Hall site, off Nightingale Road, was approved in 2020.
Derby City Council has a target to deliver 600 new homes by 2028 as part of a regeneration project in the area.
The council-owned site, which has been redundant for about 15 years, was the home of Rolls-Royce for 100 years.
According to a council document, Keepmoat Homes will "shortly complete the acquisition of the adjoining Main Works site from Rolls-Royce", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
However, the housing developer also requires land in the ownership of the council to complete the housing regeneration scheme.
As a condition of the sale, the council will complete off-site highway improvements at Osmaston Park Road and Victory Road junction.
In November 2020, after the development was given the go ahead, dangerous chemicals were found at the Nightingale Road site, the LDRS reported.
A report into the problems said that in numerous areas "significant exceedances" of harmful metals and chemicals - dubbed hotspots - were found in the ground.
