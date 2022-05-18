Derby road closed after man badly hurt in crash
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road collision in Derby city centre.
The crash, which involved a pedestrian and a car, took place on Friar Gate at about 01:30 BST on Wednesday.
Friar Gate is closed between the junctions of Stafford Street and Curzon Street - with no access from George Street - and police said it will remain closed for some time.
Traffic and bus services have been diverted around the area.
