A38 Derbyshire fatal crash victim named by police
Police have named one of three people killed in a crash on a dual carriageway in Derbyshire.
Kudakwashe Mdianyama, 23, from Coventry, was a passenger in a silver Ford Focus that left the A38 and hit a tree near Somercotes on 23 April.
Two 21-year-old women who also died in the crash have not been formally identified but their families have been made aware, Derbyshire Police said.
Two other people were injured in the crash, which happened at 02:15 BST.
A second man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital while a third woman has left hospital and is recovering at home.
Officers are continuing to investigate the single-car crash and want to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle on the M1 southbound shortly before.
