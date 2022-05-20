'Extraordinary' to capture three RAF Typhoon jets over Peak District
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A keen photographer said it was "extraordinary" to capture three RAF Typhoons jetting along a Peak District valley.
Richard Bowring said he saw the aircraft near Hathersage, Derbyshire, on Thursday afternoon.
The 60-year-old said he had been monitoring an Airbus Atlas A400 on a flight tracking app, and headed out to the Hope Valley hoping to take a few shots.
About 20 minutes later, the intended military plane didn't make an appearance but he saw "dots coming down in the valley in the distance".
"I spotted one Typhoon, then another and then another," he said.
"It was exciting, I've seen two at the most, but never three - it is very unusual."
"It wasn't long before they flew over my head. They were almost at eye level with me - very low in the valley," he added.
"I was extremely lucky to see three, but then to be able to get a shot of all of them together was extraordinary.
"I was really lucky to be in the right place at the right time."
The former telecommunications engineer, from Stoney Middleton, said he took up photography four years ago when he retired to "keep myself busy".
He said he enjoys being out with his camera everyday and developed a passion for wildlife photography, especially capturing owls.
The combat aircraft are based at the RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, which is the training station for Typhoon pilots.
Mr Bowring said: "It's a usual route for the RAF to fly over the moors and drop into the valley over Howden, Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs and then follow the River Derwent down the valley."
