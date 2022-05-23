Appeal after man injured in Rollerworld Derby fight
Police have launched an appeal after a man was knocked unconscious outside Rollerworld in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said there was a fight between two men at about 19:15 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 20s sustained a head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
Officers said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the fight, especially anyone with footage of the assault.
