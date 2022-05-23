Hunloke Park Primary School plans to add extra classrooms
A school is planning to build three new classrooms as it does not have enough space for all of its pupils.
Hunloke Park Primary School in Wingerworth, Derbyshire, has 235 students but only has capacity for 208 based on national regulations.
The plans would see a three-classroom block built on part of the existing outdoor play area.
Derbyshire County Council has submitted the application to its own planning committee.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a number of trees would be cut down to make way for the proposed development.
The new block would also include a lobby, cloakroom area, toilets and storage room.
A decision on whether to approve the plan will be made in the next few months.
