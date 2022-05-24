Motorcycle rider killed in Langley Mill wall crash
- Published
A man died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a wall in Derbyshire, police have said.
Police were called to Cromford Road in Langley Mill after reports a green motorcycle had left the road and hit a wall just after 22:15 BST on Sunday.
A man in his 40s died at the scene. Officers said their thoughts were with his family "at this sad time".
Derbyshire Police appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.
