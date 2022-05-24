Two people injured in fire at Glossopdale School and Sixth Form
- Published
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a school.
Crews were called to Glossopdale School and Sixth Form in Glossop, Derbyshire, on Sunday at about 09:40 BST.
The small fire, which started in a room at the back of the school, was contained by a sprinkler system, firefighters said.
Two people suffered minor burns in the blaze, which was determined to be accidental, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service added.
Chief fire officer Gavin Tomlinson said the service had been campaigning for a change in legislation that would ensure all new schools and those undergoing refurbishment in England were fitted with sprinklers.
"Sprinklers not only extinguish or contain a fire until the arrival of fire crews, but they prevent the devastating impact on young people's education, the community and the high costs of rebuilding as a result of fire," he said.
