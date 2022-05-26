Knitted Royal Family among East Midlands Jubilee decorations
By Dave Wade
BBC News Online
- Published
Decorations fit for a queen have started to appear across the East Midlands, including a knitted Royal Family waving from a balcony.
Postbox toppers have become a popular way to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which is being marked from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.
Kris Bingham, from Draycott WI, helped to create this woollen masterpiece in the Derbyshire village.
"It just looks fantastic in the middle of the village," she said.
"Anything that makes anybody smile and anything that celebrates anything the Queen does, we need to be there.
"The Queen is there in the attire you'd normally see her in at outdoor events, in the pale blue dress with the hat, and then she's got the corgi."
A royal effort was made in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, where knitted versions of the entire Royal family waving from a palace balcony have appeared on the railings of St Peter's Church.
It was created by the Ruddington Yarn Ninjas.
Syston in Leicestershire has become famous for its resident Knitting Banxy who regularly puts together topical postbox toppers.
Her Royal purple Jubilee creation is accompanied by knitted figures dotted around the village.
This design, featuring a corgi, is top dog in Kegworth, Leicestershire.
And in Newark, Nottinghamshire, people have been getting hands on with a magnificent crown.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.