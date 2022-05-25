Chloe Hufton: Driver sentenced over road crash death
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A driver who killed a Derby student as she crossed the road has been given a community sentence.
Chloe Hufton, 26, was struck by a car being driven by Daniel Shepherd on Kedleston Road, near the University of Derby, in November 2018.
After a trial at Derby Crown Court, a jury found the 36-year-old guilty of causing death by careless driving.
Recorder Simon King imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.
'Appallingly tragic'
Shepherd, of Larch Close, Allestree, was also given a concurrent community order for possession of a knife in a public place, which he had admitted.
He was banned from driving for 12 months.
Ms Hufton had been studying for a Masters degree in English and had been described by the university as "popular" and "witty".
The court heard the prosecution accepted the offence was of the least serious category of its kind and sentencing guidelines meant there was no prospect of a custodial sentence.
Judge King said while some might feel Shepherd had "got away scot free", it must be recognised Ms Hufton's "appallingly tragic" death was caused by a momentary lapse rather than a deliberate act.
