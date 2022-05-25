Chesterfield bin collectors may strike over pay dispute
By Sonia Kataria
Bin collectors could go on strike in Chesterfield over a pay dispute with a waste contractor, a union has said.
GMB said employees of Veolia environmental services had unanimously voted to reject a below inflation pay increase of 4.48%.
The union said it would now launch a formal industrial action ballot, the dates of which are to be announced in the next few days.
Veolia has been approached by the BBC for comment.
GMB said members working for the company were "furious" about the pay offer "with inflation rampant at more than 11%".
It said some workers had been forced to take second jobs to make ends meet.
GMB organiser Deanne Ferguson said: "We call on the company to get back round the table and come up with a meaningful offer that reflects the hard job our members do every day, and they so richly deserve."
Tens of thousands of homes across Chesterfield would be affected by the strike action, the union added.
