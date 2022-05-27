Plans to turn Ilkeston golf course into nature reserve
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
Plans to turn a golf course in Derbyshire into a new nature reserve are expected to be supported by councillors.
Ilkeston's Pewit Golf Course would be designated as a Local Nature Reserve as part of plans due to be backed by Erewash Borough Council.
The council has said it cannot sustain the golf course due to "substantial financial operating losses" .
It said it would need income to increase by 500 to 600% to break even.
A council spokesperson said the golf course was "uneconomic pre-Covid and despite efforts made post pandemic, the situation is worsening".
'Financially difficult area'
Council leader, Carol Hart, said: "We, of course, recognise the history of the site as a golf course but we have to review and look at its sustainability and consider the additional cost to our taxpayers across the whole borough.
"It is with this in mind that we review this site, a significant site that could be changed from a financially difficult area to something that could be a family-friendly nature reserve for people of all ages to enjoy."
In July 2020, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that golfers staged a protest at the continued closure of the course despite lockdown measures being eased.
The authority said it would work with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust to create the nature reserve.
The meeting of the council's executive committee is due to be held on Tuesday.
