M1: Calls to improve 'famously busy' junction 28
- Published
A project to make improvements at a busy M1 junction has won community backing, a transport group has said.
Regional transport body Midlands Connect said 82% of Ashfield and Bolsover residents supported improvements to Junction 28, on the Nottinghamshire/ Derbyshire border.
Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, said the plan was long overdue.
The Department for Transport has been contacted for a comment.
The survey, which was carried out by Midlands Connect, suggested more than half of the respondents thought improvements would be "very important" to businesses in South Normanton and Pinxton while 80% of the 200 residents asked saw the project as "levelling up".
Midlands Connect said the junction had, in recent years, become famous for the number of queues which leave the motorway to head towards Mansfield, Nottingham and Derby.
It said there were also concerns about the level of noise and air pollution from cars and HGVs.
Midlands Connect, a government-funded body behind long-term transport plans for the area, said the scheme was a priority project and it would be submitting it to the government for funding.
The organisation's head of roads Swati Mittal said: "This scheme is overwhelmingly supported in the local community and is a key priority for Midlands Connect.
"We believe this project will create jobs and generate economic benefits for the whole region."
Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: "Junction 28 is a busy interchange and gateway to and from the M1.
"We wholeheartedly support the bid for government funding."
Mr Fletcher added: "The project has overwhelming support from local community. These improvements are long overdue."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.