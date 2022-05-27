New Mills: Police appeal to find caller after man's death
A person who raised the alarm about a man who was later found dead has been asked to come forward by police.
Officers said the call was made early on 16 May, reporting concern for the safety of a householder in Portland Road, New Mills, Derbyshire.
When the property was entered, a man was found dead.
While it is not believed any third party was involved, Derbyshire Police said the caller could help them build a picture of what happened.
The deceased has been identified and his family made aware, the force added.
