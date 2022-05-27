Moped riders rob motorbike in Dronfield and set own bike alight
Two moped riders pushed a man off his motorbike before setting fire to their own vehicle and riding off on the stolen one, police said
Derbyshire Police said they were called at 14:45 BST to reports of a bike on fire in Chesterfield Road, Dronfield.
The fire service also attended to put out the fire. No-one was injured and no arrests have been made, the force said.
A spokesman added the road was closed for a couple of hours but reopened after the burnt bike was recovered.
"Witnesses have reported the rider was forced off his bike by two people riding a moped," he said.
He added witnesses reporting the pair "set the moped they were originally riding alight and left on the stolen bike".
