Cadley Park: Work starts on new park at former colliery
Building work on a new "urban park" on the site of a former colliery has got under way.
Cadley Park in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, will feature a network of footpaths and cycle tracks running through wildflower meadows.
It is being created on the site of the former Cadley Hill Colliery, off William Nadin Way.
A "breaking of the ground" ceremony was held on Monday with work due to be completed by Christmas.
Paul Dunn, chairman of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "It is a great pleasure to be here today to see the works commence on what will be a magnificent facility and open space for South Derbyshire."
