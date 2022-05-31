Cadley Park: Work starts on new park at former colliery

The park will be built on part of the former 200-acre Cadley Hill Colliery

Building work on a new "urban park" on the site of a former colliery has got under way.

Cadley Park in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, will feature a network of footpaths and cycle tracks running through wildflower meadows.

It is being created on the site of the former Cadley Hill Colliery, off William Nadin Way.

A "breaking of the ground" ceremony was held on Monday with work due to be completed by Christmas.

Paul Dunn, chairman of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "It is a great pleasure to be here today to see the works commence on what will be a magnificent facility and open space for South Derbyshire."

