Jailed: Ex-PCSO who collected child abuse images for 19 years
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A former PCSO who filmed children in changing rooms and downloaded hundreds of child abuse images has been jailed.
James Land, who worked with children in a safeguarding cybercrime role for Derbyshire Police, was given a 27-month sentence at Derby Crown Court.
He was caught with almost 1,500 images and videos, including hundreds from the most serious category.
The 43-year-old also filmed seven children as young as three getting getting dressed at a swimming pool.
Land, who lived in Cromford in the Peak District at the time, was arrested at Derbyshire police headquarters in May 2021 after the force discovered he had accessed disturbing material on his work laptop.
The court heard how officers found images on nine devices seized from his property, including a personal laptop, mobile phone and external hard drive.
Photographs of children as young as two being abused had been downloaded by the defendant over a 19-year period.
A bag filled with underwear, ranging in size from adult to children aged 13, was discovered under the PCSO's bed.
The defendant, from Abergale, north Wales, was also found to have filmed and taken photos without the consent of an adult woman.
Cyber-crime role
Land, who pleaded guilty to multiple offences in April, was sentenced for 20 months to run concurrently for five indecent images charges, three months to run concurrently for five voyeurism charges and four months for the charge relating to the adult woman.
The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years which forbids him from having unsupervised contact with children.
It prevents him from residing or working with children and young people, or approaching or talking with children.
Sentencing Land, Judge Nirmal Shant QC said: "In 2017 you were given a job in cyber crime, joining the team in a prevention role engaging with children suspected of low-level computer misuse.
"You also worked in safeguarding supporting adults giving online safety talks in school.
"Against this backdrop, from 2002 up until 2021, you have been in possession of indecent images, including material in categories A, B and C.
"On one day in 2015, you specifically targeted very young children with ages ranging from three to five.
"They were all at a swimming baths and you used your presence to record them in private and I've read the great impact that has had on all of the families involved.
"The total sentence you will serve is 27 months."
Hundreds of pictures
Land's policing role saw him work with children who were suspected of committing low level computer offences.
The job, which he started in 2017, involved giving "safeguarding advice to adults and providing online safety talks in schools".
Prosecuting, Sarah Slater read out impact statements made by some of the parents of the children Land filmed at the pool in Chesterfield in 2015.
One said: "The distress over images of our daughter in this way is something that will never leave us. We no longer feel able to trust people, especially when they're near our children.
"We are constantly on the look-out and this has significantly impacted ours and both of our children's lives."
Another described how the abuse had made parents feel "uneasy" at trusting people in positions of authority.
Land admitted possessing 369 Category A abuse images, 262 Category B and 686 of Category C nature.
He also pleaded guilty to having 179 prohibited images of children and counts of voyeurism.
He resigned from the force in April following his suspension at the beginning of the investigation.
'Shocked and disgusted'
Following his sentencing, Derbyshire Police condemned his actions.
Deputy chief constable Kate Meynell added: "There is no place in Derbyshire Constabulary for anyone who commits serious crimes such as this. We, like the communities we serve, are shocked and disgusted by Land's actions.
"Officers from the force quickly arrested Land as soon as we became aware of his offending.
"He was then suspended at the earliest opportunity and gross misconduct proceedings are continuing now that the criminal case is concluded.
"Through those proceedings we will seek to place him on the barred list, which will prevent him from working for other police forces and within other certain professions."