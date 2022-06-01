Ilkeston: Three cars and front garden damaged in crash

A front garden was damaged in the crash

Three cars and a front garden were damaged in a crash involving a bin lorry in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Kingston Avenue in Ilkeston at about 07:25 BST on Tuesday.

The force said ambulance crews attended as a precaution but no-one reported any injuries.

A white Mazda CX-5, a blue Peugeot 3008 and a black Vauxhall Corsa, as well as a garden hedge, were damaged in the collision.

Paramedics were called to the scene

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said officers were carrying out inquiries into how the crash happened.

"There have been no arrests," she added.

The crash took place in Kingston Avenue on Tuesday morning

