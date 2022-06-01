Ye Olde Dolphin Inne: Revamp planned for Derby's oldest pub
By Gavin Bevis and Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
Plans to revamp Derby's oldest pub have been submitted.
Brewery firm Stonegate Group has applied to spruce up parts of Ye Olde Dolphin Inne, which dates back to 1530.
In particular it wants to improve the appearance of the Grade II listed venue's beer garden, which backs on to Full Street.
A new pergola and access gate would be added while a shed and various roof structures would be removed or replaced.
The planning application, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, states the alterations will affect the 18th Century extension of the building on the Full Street side.
The document says: "The view from Queen Street onto the Ye Olde Dolphin Inne is certainly one of historic charm and character.
"The same can hardly be said however for the current view from Full Street, where a collective mix of structures formed over the years now sit prominent and somewhat distractive from the aforementioned character of this Grade II Listed Property.
"It is the client's intention therefore to rectify this issue by removing and stripping away the various roof structures, timber fences and screens whilst making good all disturbed surfaces in the process.
"From here the proposal seeks to provide a coherent and more sympathetic solution fit for its surroundings."
Derby City Council has set a target date of July for a decision on the application.
