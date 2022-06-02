Calke Abbey: Ancient tree to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Published
An ancient, long-lived species of deciduous tree is being planted at a Derbyshire National Trust property to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Heloise Brooke, head gardener at Calke Abbey, said the Ginkgo biloba would be planted as part of The Queen's Green Canopy scheme.
She said the tree was "classed as a 'living fossil', and found in the wild only in China".
It is due to be planted overlooking the mansion in the grazed meadows.
Ms Brooke said: "Ginkgo biloba, or the Maidenhair tree, is the only species left of a group that evolved approximately 170 million years ago, during the Jurassic period.
"It is very healthy, being resistant to pests, disease and pollution, and there are specimens that are over 2,000 years old. They are often planted by temples in China and Japan, and some Ginkgo's even survived near the epicentre of the atomic blast at Hiroshima.
"The Ginkgo's leaves are a beautiful fan-shape and change colour in autumn from a lime green to a bright, buttery yellow."
She said the tree would be planted in the autumn to give it the best chance of establishing well.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.