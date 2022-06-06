Eckington: Fire officers probe cause of large church blaze
The fire service is investigating the cause of a large fire at a derelict church.
Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes after the blaze broke out in Chesterfield Road, Eckington, Derbyshire, at about 19:41 BST on Friday.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service returned on Sunday for a joint investigation with police.
An aerial ladder platform (ALP) was used as part of the probe.
The results are yet to be announced by the fire service.
