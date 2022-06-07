Poole's Cavern CCTV appeal after burglary
- Published
Detectives have made a CCTV appeal after a burglary at a popular tourist attraction.
Police said the break-in took place at a number of offices at Poole's Cavern, Derbyshire on 6 May, between midnight and 05:30 BST.
Officers are now trying to locate a man pictured in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.
They are asking anyone who recognises him or has any further information to come forward.
A Derbyshire police spokesman said inquiries into the alleged burglary were ongoing.
