Derby: Thousands waiting for cost of living tax rebate
By Will Jefford and Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
Almost 40,000 households in Derby are still waiting to receive their £150 council tax rebate, according to new figures.
The rebate is being given out to help with the cost of living crisis.
Data released by Derby City Council showed that, as of 31 May, about 38% of those eligible were yet to be paid.
A council spokesperson said they were "working hard" to ensure all energy rebate payments were made as soon as possible.
According to figures released by the authority, 65,090 people had received the money, meaning 39,684 households had not.
But more people have likely been paid since the data was released, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Households in council tax bands A to D are eligible to receive the one-off payment.
The cash boost was announced by the government in February following concerns about the rising cost of living.
Derby City Council previously said that the majority of households who pay council tax by direct debut would receive their payment in May.
However, those who pay by other means have been asked to apply for their rebate online.
This means that more than 37,700 households will have to wait slightly longer for the money to be paid into their bank accounts.
The council is urging as many people as possible to set up a direct debit payment for council tax or to apply online. It says it has written to those who don't pay by direct debit, asking them to apply.
The number of households who have received the rebate and the total number of people registered in each band are:
- Council Tax Band A - 28,664 (out of 57,290)
- Council Tax Band B - 15,518 (out of 21,793)
- Council Tax Band C - 13,438 (out of 16,919)
- Council Tax Band D - 7,470 (out of 8,772)
A Derby City Council spokesperson said: "We are currently working hard to ensure all energy rebate payments are made as soon as possible. If you're not signed up to pay your Council Tax by Direct Debit you can apply to receive your energy rebate payment on our website.
"Payment will be made as soon as possible after we receive an application which has been accepted, following the necessary checks.
"Our first payment run will have been made by the end of June and residents will receive the money in their bank accounts 2-3 working days later."
