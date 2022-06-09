Fire-hit Ravensdale School reopens following £6.9m rebuild
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A primary school that was largely destroyed by fire has reopened following a £6.9m rebuild.
Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School in Mickleover, Derby, was severely damaged in the blaze in October 2020.
An 18-year-old man was subsequently charged with arson in connection with the fire.
The school's headteacher Lorna Blanchenot said the new building was "a fabulous, modern school" and pupils were excited.
"It's amazing to finally be home and all back together with our staff, children and families all under one roof," she said.
"Our new school is a fabulous, modern school and we are really excited and ready to make new memories together here.
"All the children are very excited to begin learning in their new school and the staff have already made it a magical place to learn in and to make our community feel safe, happy and able to reach their full potential."
The new, single-storey building was designed off-site, with work beginning in July 2021.
The whole school arrived on site on lorries.
The new building, which sits on the previous school footprint, is designed to provide teaching and play space for 270 pupils, and a 26-place nursery.
The fire caused "extensive damage" and saw 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms from across Derbyshire sent to the scene.
The school said it had resulted in everything in the infant school either being burned or damaged by smoke and water.
The new building has been fitted with sprinklers, following a pledge by the city council - following the blaze - to fit sprinklers in all schools undergoing renovation or refurbishment.
Evonne Williams, cabinet member for children, young people and skills at the council, said: "This is a joyous milestone for all staff and pupils at the school and I am pleased to see the school rebuilt to the highest standards, on budget and on time.
"It was deeply upsetting to see the destruction caused by the fire, but these fantastic facilities will help pupils make the most of the first stages of their learning journey.
"Losing a school has an enormous community impact, and my thanks go to the schools who offered space for Ravensdale children while the building work was ongoing."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.