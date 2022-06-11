Derby County: Fans react to the collapse of club sale
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
It has been a tough few months for Derby County fans and just when they thought the nightmare was over, the future of the club is at risk once again.
US businessman Chris Kirchner failed to meet the deadline to secure the purchase of the club and administrators have said they were now talking to "other interested parties".
But with just five first-team players left on their books for next season and unable to sign any more, there are fears the Rams may run out of time before next season begins.
Fans said they were more desperate than ever for salvation.
'Another kick in the teeth'
Steve Kirk, the landlord of The Neptune pub in Derby, said: "It's just gone back to step one, by the looks of it.
"It's just farcical. These are worrying times. It's another kick in the teeth.
"We don't know what's going on. So many deadlines have come and gone. It's really messing with the fans' heads."
He said the past season, in which the club endured points deductions and, ultimately, relegation from the Championship, had been "pretty grim".
"We were all on a high going into the new season - everyone was buzzing and then, you get this uncertainty again.
"But, in general, the Rams fans have held together really well. That's what makes you proud."
'Beyond desperate now'
Sunil Jalporte had suspicions something was amiss with the sale.
"I think the longer the silence went on was a bit of a clue," the 36-year-old said.
"Once Kirchner declared it was almost done, you'd be hard pressed to find a Derby supporter who would be that confident given everything that had happened in the past 12 months."
With pre-season due to start in two weeks Mr Jalporte said he was "very worried".
"It was desperate before but it's beyond desperate now. I just feel exhausted from it all," he said.
Supporting the Rams is something Mr Jalporte does with his family.
He said they made it to a few matches last season and emotions were running high.
"Every game was genuinely special.
"You turn around to your seat and I gave it a tap as I left just thinking 'is it the last time?' I don't know, could be."
'I don't care who owns Derby County'
Lisa Howard, 57, a Derby County fan of 50 years, said: "It's just catastrophic, the timing of it.
"We're just seven weeks from a new season, we've got seven players on the books, we've got players out of contract, fans haven't bought season tickets - it's an absolute travesty," she said.
Ms Howard, from Derby, said she was shocked the sale was allowed to get to the stage it did before collapsing.
"How can it be allowed to get so far down the line without knowing if somebody has got enough money?"
She said the priority now should just be saving the club.
"I don't care who owns Derby County Football Club, as long as we've got a football club to support.
"I'm all for Mike Ashley - the only thing that worries me is I'm led to believe he won't pay the creditors, which means we could possibly start League One minus 15 [points] but if that's what we have to do to have a football club, I'll take that."
The Rams have been in administration since September 2021.
Kirchner was named as preferred bidder on 6 April and was given until 17:00 BST on Friday to prove he had the funds to complete a takeover the club.
The deadline has passed but sources close to the Texas-based businessman still believed it would eventually reach a successful conclusion.
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is among the interested parties who could now attempt to buy the embattled club.
