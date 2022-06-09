Two women killed in A38 Derbyshire crash named by police
Two women who were killed in a crash on a dual carriageway have been named by police.
Derbyshire Police said Priscialla Owusu was driving a silver Ford Focus when it left the A38 and hit a tree near Somercotes on 23 April.
The 21-year-old and front seat passenger Rebecca Donkor, also 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police previously named Kudakwashe Mdianyama, 23, who was a passenger in the car and died in the crash.
Both women were from Derby, while Mr Mdianyama was from Coventry.
The force said a file had been prepared for the coroner and an inquest date would be set "in the coming months".
