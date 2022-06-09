Woman rescues sleeping neighbour from Derbyshire house fire
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
A woman "saved the life" of her sleeping neighbour when fire and smoke started engulfing his home in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman spotted smoke coming from next door in Poolsbrook Avenue, Staveley.
She rushed into the home and extinguished the blaze before waking her neighbour.
The fire service said her quick-thinking "saved his life".
Firefighters from Staveley and Clowne fire stations attended the scene at 20:45 BST on 2 June.
Paramedics took the occupant to hospital for precautionary checks due to smoke inhalation.
Watch manager Dan Lewin, from Staveley Fire Station, said no smoke alarms had been installed in the property.
He said: "I have no doubt that the quick actions of the neighbour prevented a devastating house fire that could have had fatal consequences.
"On seeing smoke coming from next door, the neighbour entered the heavily smoke logged property, making her way to the kitchen where she immediately placed a damp cloth over the chip pan to extinguish the fire.
"As there weren't any smoke alarms to wake the occupant and alert him to fire, I have no doubt the neighbours' actions saved his life."
