Historic Matlock Bridge closed until early August
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A historic bridge has been closed to traffic until early August for flood prevention work to be carried out.
Matlock Bridge, in Derbyshire, is shut to all traffic from Monday, the Environment Agency said.
The agency said it was working with local authorities to manage the risk of flooding from the River Derwent, following the collapse of a wall in Crown Square, Matlock, in February.
Initial costs of the work are estimated to be between £3.5m and £5m.
Temporary highway surfacing will be built on top of the existing road surface and pavement, and is expected to be in use by vehicles for up to 18 months.
Once the work on the bridge is complete, the A6 at Derwent Way will be closed so a large crane can be situated to carry out work on reinstating the flood defences.
All traffic going north and south will then be able to use Matlock Bridge.
'Protect homes and businesses'
Naomi Doughty, project manager for the agency, said: "With Matlock Bridge being a scheduled monument, care has been taken to liaise with national and local heritage stakeholders in order to preserve and protect the historic value of the bridge.
"We've listened to local feedback and we will do everything we can to make sure the temporary highway is as aesthetically pleasing and in keeping with the local character of Matlock."
Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Kewal Singh Athwal, said: "We realise that the work will mean some disruption to traffic in the town, but this work needs doing as soon as possible to protect homes and businesses.
"Whilst the temporary highway work is done pedestrians should use the footbridge in Hall Leys Park for alternative access across the River Derwent."
