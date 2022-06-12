Derby road closed due to garage fire
- Published
A fire at a garage has closed a major road in Derby.
Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms were called to London Road in the Wilmorton area at 04:30 BST.
The road was closed between Ascot Drive and Raynesway as smoke was seen across the city.
There are no reports of injuries but police are at the scene and an investigation is expected to start later.
Station Manager Michael Haslam said: "It is involving the Navigation tyre service which is just near the Wickes business park.
"It was a large fire when we arrived but we have worked very hard and managed to contain it to the building that was initially involved
"So we are at the point where we are making sure everything is safe and damped down."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.