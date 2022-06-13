Warning for Download festival-goers after road closure
Festival-goers have been warned of potential traffic problems after a carriageway of the A50 has been closed due to a serious crash.
The eastbound side, heading towards the M1, between junction two at Thulston and junction one at Sawley, was shut after a collision at 04:45 BST.
Highways England has warned people leaving Download Festival in nearby Castle Donington, to be aware of it.
Derbyshire Police said at 09:15 it was due to stay shut "for several hours".
A Highways England spokesman said: "The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the morning. Please bear in mind if heading home after Download Festival."
