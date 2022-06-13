Louie Sibley: Derby County player's girlfriend 'knocked unconscious'
- Published
A Derby County footballer said his girlfriend was left unconscious when she was punched by a man in Nottingham.
Louie Sibley said his partner needed stitches after being attacked in Upper Parliament Street at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
The 20-year-old midfielder branded the attacker a "coward" and said another woman was involved in the confrontation.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were investigating.
In a social media post about the assault, Mr Sibley said the man "dragged her to the ground prior to the hit and slammed her up the wall".
"After doing that, when she wasn't looking, he then smacked her, leaving her unconscious," he wrote.
He said the pair then ran from the scene.
Ch Insp Amy English, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are currently investigating reports of an incident in which a woman was allegedly assaulted in Nottingham city centre.
"This is understood to have taken place at 02:08 BST on Sunday in Upper Parliament Street.
"It's extremely important that anyone who witnessed what happened gets in touch with us immediately so that we can establish exactly what happened."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.