Puppy swallows 20 coins from Derby owner's purse
By Amy Phipps & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A 12-week-old puppy has undergone emergency surgery after swallowing 20 coins from its owner's purse.
Vet charity the PDSA said Daisy's owner Ivana, from Derby, became concerned when the Bichon Frise cross started vomiting and had stopped eating.
She was taken to the vets where X-ray images showed she had swallowed the coins.
The charity said the operation was a success and Daisy was able to go home the following day with medication.
Vets examined Daisy and could see her stomach was causing her pain. A 2p coin had been seen in her vomit, the PDSA added.
This raised suspicions of a blockage, so she was sedated and X-rayed.
X-ray images showed she had swallowed 13 1p coins, three 5ps, two 20ps and two £1 coins.
Ivana said: "I couldn't believe it when PDSA rang to tell me Daisy had swallowed so many coins.
"My purse had been missing and we'd searched high and low for it, not thinking it was Daisy who was the culprit who ran off with it.
"I had no idea a puppy would even eat this sort of thing and we were all beside ourselves with worry and so scared we might lose her."
Vet nurse Sally Frith added: "We couldn't believe the number of coins she'd managed to eat, especially for such a tiny puppy.
"The coins had been causing a blockage which, if left, could have been fatal so it's a good job her owner brought her in.
"Daisy has been back for check-ups and we're pleased she's recovering and healing well."
