A50 crash: Woman dies after car leaves road and hits tree
A woman has died in a car crash on the A50 in Derbyshire.
Police said the woman was driving a Ford Fusion when it left the dual carriageway and hit a tree near Shardlow at about 04:40 BST on Monday.
Emergency services were called but the woman died at the scene. Her family have been informed.
The force said it would like to speak to anyone who was driving on the A50 at a similar time, particularly those with dashcam footage.
The road was closed for several hours between Thulston and Sawley after the crash but reopened at about 13:00 BST.
