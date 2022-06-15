Kelvin Fletcher: Ex-Emmerdale star lands Peak District ambassador role
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has pledged to balance the interests of Peak District farmers and visitors after landing a new ambassadorial role.
The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing winner has joined the Peak District National Park Foundation to support the charity's conservation projects.
Fletcher, originally from Oldham, owns and runs a farm in the national park.
He said everyone who loved the Peak District had a responsibility to protect it.
The actor, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap, featured in a BBC documentary series earlier this year about his family's move to the area.
His ambassador role will see him championing the work of the foundation, which aims to protect and enhance the national park, as well as making it more inclusive.
"I've always had a great affection for the outdoors and have spent a lot of time walking, not only in the Peak District but throughout the country," he said.
"The Peak District, for me, represents the north - and I'm a very, very proud northerner.
"For us, it's the best of both worlds - beautiful countryside surrounded by some great towns and cities. I think it's the perfect place."
Fletcher said his farming work had given him a fresh perspective on the national park.
"The Peak District wouldn't look as beautiful as it does if it wasn't for farmers," he said.
"It changes with the seasons - with new colours and textures throughout the year.
"Land has to be managed with balance. We need to welcome people and also be respectful of livestock and agriculture.
"Some of my land is a public footpath and if someone is not shutting gates or they're dropping litter, there are consequences.
"I see it from both sides. I'm now a landowner but I have also been a visitor, so I know how important it is to find that balance.
"We need to provide constant care - we are just the current custodians of the national park, looking after it for future generations.
"We've all got a responsibility, not just as landowners but as visitors and participants."
