Woman dies after A6 crash that also seriously injured two men
A woman has died following a crash that also seriously injured two men.
Derbyshire Police said Shirley Muirden sustained serious injuries in the two-car crash on the A6 at Burley Hill, near Duffield, just after 23:20 BST on 3 June.
The 31-year-old, from Belper, was taken to hospital but died the next day, the force added.
Two men who were also taken to hospital have since been discharged, with both now recovering at home.
Police said Ms Muirden had now been formally identified, with her family being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.
