Driver arrest after man seriously hurt in Alfreton crash
A driver has been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a road crash in Derbyshire.
The 35-year-old passenger was hurt when an Audi A3 mounted the kerb and hit railings in Mansfield Road, Alfreton, just before 22:00 BST on Saturday.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition, Derbyshire Police said.
The 41-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
