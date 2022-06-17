UK heatwave: Temperatures soar across the East Midlands
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Temperatures on Friday reached 32.4C (90F) in the UK, making it officially the hottest day of the year so far.
In the East Midlands, the temperatures hit a peak of 30.1C (86F) in Sutton Bonington on Friday afternoon.
We have been looking at how some of you have been enjoying the hot weather.
It is expected to remain warm this evening and emergency services have issued warnings about dogs in cars, campfires and swimming.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "With the high temperatures expected to continue into the evening, it may be tempting to swim in open water, but please don't be tempted to - it is dangerous."
Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to fall and rain has been forecast.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.