Teen killed man, 82, after shopping centre telling off, court hears
- Published
An 82-year-old man was punched and killed by a 16-year-old boy he had told off for messing about in a shopping centre, a trial has heard.
The punch caused Dennis Clarke to fall to the floor, fracturing his skull and causing a bleed on the brain.
The now 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named because of his age - is accused of manslaughter but claims he acted in self-defence, Derby Crown Court heard.
It is not disputed that he punched Mr Clarke, and that this caused his death.
Prosecution barrister David Outterside said the issue for jurors to decide was whether the punch - on 6 May 2021 - was lawful or unlawful.
Filmed with phones
Mr Outterside told the court the defendant and two 13-year-old boys had been messing about inside the Eagle Centre, which is now known as Derbion, in Derby city centre.
The court heard one of the boys had been walking down an escalator the wrong way.
"He gave those three boys a telling off for what they were doing on the escalator," Mr Outterside said.
"[The defendant] and his two friends were not happy about this telling off."
He said a security guard then asked the boys to leave, and Mr Clarke walked off.
The boys then followed Mr Clarke as he headed towards the bus station, Mr Outterside said, filming him with their mobile phones while one swore at him.
"[The defendant] pushed Dennis Clarke with a forceful shove," Mr Outterside said.
"Dennis was now surrounded by these three boys. He had just been pushed. He tried to push back.
"The defendant launched a single punch into Dennis Clarke's head, the punch landed, Dennis Clarke fell to the floor."
He said members of the public ran to assist Mr Clarke, while the defendant ran away but was caught and arrested by police not far away.
Mr Clarke was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where his condition worsened and he died on 15 May 2021.
The trial heard evidence from Kelly Edges, the security guard who asked the boys to leave the shopping centre.
"The gentleman was just telling the lads to stop messing around on the escalators," she said.
"It didn't look like the lads were going to walk away, so I intervened before anything happened."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.