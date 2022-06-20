Man arrested after fatal Derby van crash bailed
A man who was arrested after a fatal van crash has been released on bail, police have said.
The crash occurred in Mansfield Road, near Rollerworld in Derby, at 19:45 BST on Saturday.
A man, 42, died at the scene, and two others - including a 62-year-old man taken to hospital in a serious condition - were injured.
The van driver, 40, was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed.
He was also detained on suspicion of causing serious injury, a Derbyshire Police spokesperson said.
A 34-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
